Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.40 Million in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,918,000 after buying an additional 5,094,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,113,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after purchasing an additional 474,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 98,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ING opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

