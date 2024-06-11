Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

