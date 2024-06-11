PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCN stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

