PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on July 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE PDI opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $19.77.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
