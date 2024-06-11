PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on July 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PDI opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

