PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PGP opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

