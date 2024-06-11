Scotiabank Lowers Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) to Strong Sell

Scotiabank lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $50.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

