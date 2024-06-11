PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Lowered to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie cut shares of PowerSchool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.52.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,325,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,325,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.