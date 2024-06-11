Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR – Free Report) (NYSE:XPL) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Solitario Resources Price Performance

TSE SLR opened at C$1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.07. Solitario Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 36.05.

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Solitario Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.