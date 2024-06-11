Ferguson plc (FERG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FERG opened at £155.50 ($198.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,307.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £168.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 1 year low of £114.90 ($146.31) and a 1 year high of £178.10 ($226.79).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

