Worldwide Healthcare (WWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 on July 24th

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Worldwide Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %
Worldwide Healthcare stock opened at GBX 356.78 ($4.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,378.83 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 341.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 324.42. Worldwide Healthcare has a 12 month low of GBX 286 ($3.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 357.50 ($4.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile
