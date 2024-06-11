Worldwide Healthcare (WWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 on July 24th

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Worldwide Healthcare stock opened at GBX 356.78 ($4.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,378.83 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 341.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 324.42. Worldwide Healthcare has a 12 month low of GBX 286 ($3.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 357.50 ($4.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

