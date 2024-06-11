Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Price Performance
NYSE RVT opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.24.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
