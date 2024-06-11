Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE RVT opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Insider Activity

About Royce Value Trust

In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.