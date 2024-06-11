Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1113 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE EOD opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

