Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lowered by Analyst

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.81 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

PSX stock opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

