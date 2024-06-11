Brokers Issue Forecasts for Campbell Soup’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

CPB opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,865,000 after purchasing an additional 318,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,375,000 after buying an additional 580,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $125,689,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,845,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,911,000 after buying an additional 127,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

