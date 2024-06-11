Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$22.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.60.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.55.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 34,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total transaction of C$786,433.60. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total value of C$786,433.60. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 37,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$828,006.08. Insiders have sold 274,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,570 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

