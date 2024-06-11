DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on June 28th

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $14.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $216.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.33. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $229.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,673 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,557. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

