XML Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,729,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.4 %
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
