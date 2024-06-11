Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVPH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $40.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.