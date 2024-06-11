Akero Therapeutics’ (AKRO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKRO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,100 in the last three months. 7.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,951,000 after acquiring an additional 749,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

