Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

AMBA stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,495,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

