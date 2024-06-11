Workiva (NYSE:WK) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

WK stock opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $74.64 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.44.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Workiva by 2.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Workiva by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 9.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

