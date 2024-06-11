BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dayforce (NYSE:DAY)

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s previous close.

DAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAY

Dayforce Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DAY opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.15 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dayforce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.