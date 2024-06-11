Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $65.80 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Zebra Technologies worth $65,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 620.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $302.60 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $328.70. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.74 and a 200-day moving average of $278.29.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.