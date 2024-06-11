Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Children’s Place

Children’s Place Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $124.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.19. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 128.82% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $455.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Children’s Place by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 2,016.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,004.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter.

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.