Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.20 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Shares of NDSN opened at $225.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

