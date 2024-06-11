Nick Daddario Sells 600 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $84,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,236.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Nick Daddario sold 7,278 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,011,059.76.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07.

GoDaddy stock opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after buying an additional 379,228 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after acquiring an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $181,687,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after purchasing an additional 695,897 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

