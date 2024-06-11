Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 437.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Saia by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after buying an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.83.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $449.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.17. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.12 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

