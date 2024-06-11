AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

