22,740 Shares in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NETD. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,077,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,270,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,128 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 828,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 521,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ NETD opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

