Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 9,766 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:USB opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.