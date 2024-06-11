Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Celsius by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,896,696 shares of company stock valued at $119,390,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

