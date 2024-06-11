Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $227.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.90. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

