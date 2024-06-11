Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,957 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in ESAB by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in ESAB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in ESAB by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ESAB by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB stock opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

