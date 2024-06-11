Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,185,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $33.66.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

