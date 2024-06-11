Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,981 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $350,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,122,000 after purchasing an additional 370,229 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.6 %

TTWO stock opened at $160.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.07. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

