Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 860,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,074,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,620,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $3,291,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.