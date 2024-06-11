Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Position Decreased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

