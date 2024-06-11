52,498 Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Acquired by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 52,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

