Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,028,000 after acquiring an additional 143,716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,399,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,132,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,027,000 after purchasing an additional 241,771 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,627,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.7 %

TECH opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.