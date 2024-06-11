Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candelo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 965.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 184,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 167,527 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 984,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $51,781,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE NVT opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

