Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 162,178 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 784.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

