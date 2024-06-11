Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 155.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 17.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

