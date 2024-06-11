Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,579 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

American International Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

