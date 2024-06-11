Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,238,000 after purchasing an additional 222,325 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,215,000 after purchasing an additional 179,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $293.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $293.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

