Northern Trust Corp Has $156.25 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,850,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of KeyCorp worth $156,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

