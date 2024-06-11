Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 18,204 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,204 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,286. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

