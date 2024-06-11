Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CBH stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

