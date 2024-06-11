International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $99.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.