Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day moving average of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.