Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

